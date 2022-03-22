Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: End prosecution of activists who exposed torture of a child in police custody

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities must drop all charges against five activists facing bogus accusations after they exposed torture testimony, including attempted rape, of a child in police custody, said Amnesty International, on their first trial hearing today. Hirak movement activists Mohamed Tadjadit, Malik Riahi, Noureddine Khimoud, Souheib Debbaghi and Ahmed Tarek Debbaghi, who have been held in


© Amnesty International


