Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One in 1,000 years? Old flood probabilities no longer hold water

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Share this article
Australia’s catastrophic east coast floods have been described by the NSW premier as a “one in 1,000-year event, a term that has created a great deal of confusion.

Lengthy explanations that these terms are not the same as "occurring 1,000 years apart” or “once every 1,000 years” have only added to the confusion.

The simplest explanation is that the actual meaning of “one in 1,000 years” is “having a probability of 0.1…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Apple, Disney, IKEA and hundreds of other Western companies are abandoning Russia with barely a shrug
~ Canada eyes Australia's media code to pay for news but wants more 'transparency'
~ The 2022 Adelaide Biennial is titled Free/State. It explores freedom, the state and the spaces in between
~ Higher petrol prices hurt, but cutting the fuel excise would harm long-term energy security
~ Weather forecasts won't save us – we must pre-empt monster floods years before they hit
~ First come floods, then domestic violence. We need to prepare for the next inevitable crisis
~ 'I just go to school with no food' – why Australia must tackle child poverty to improve educational outcomes
~ What impact have Macron’s 2017 labour reforms had on social dialogue and employee representation?
~ Lungs have their own microbiome – and these microbes affect the success of bone marrow transplants in kids
~ UK Ministry of Justice Treats People with Disabilities as an Afterthought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter