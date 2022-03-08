Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: After Prison Escape, Derna Residents Rounded Up

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A view of destroyed buildings and cars after forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar took control of the area, in Derna, Libya, June 13, 2018. © 2018 Reuters/Esam Omran Al-Fetor (Beirut) – An armed group associated with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF) arbitrarily arrested at least 50 residents of the city of Derna following a January 16, 2022, prison escape, Human Rights Watch said today. The armed group, Tarek Bin Ziyad Battalion, captured the five escapees, all from Derna, on January 20 and returned them to Garnada Prison, a high-security facility near al-Bayda in eastern…


© Human Rights Watch -


