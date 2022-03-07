Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Putting a Spotlight on Nicaragua’s Brutal Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Riot police stand guard outside the house of Cristiana Chamorro, former director of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation and opposition presidential candidate, in Managua on June 2, 2021, the day Nicaraguan police raided her home without a warrant and placed her under house arrest. © 2021 Inti Ocon/AFP via Getty Images Today, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights presented a damning report on the brutal repression by the Daniel Ortega government in Nicaragua. It provides a basis for the UN Human Rights Council to take a more robust approach to the human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Battles over book bans reflect conflicts from the 1980s
~ Russia is blocking Security Council action on the Ukraine war – but the UN is still the only international peace forum
~ SEC is considering climate disclosure rules for U.S. companies – and facing threats of lawsuits
~ Deer have antlers, walruses have tusks – here’s why so few birds have weapons of their own
~ Many Ukrainians face a future of lasting psychological wounds from the Russian invasion
~ The ICC is investigating war crimes in Ukraine - could Putin be indicted?
~ After Hollywood thwarted Anna May Wong, the actress took matters into her own hands
~ Defence cuts effectively paid for UK welfare state for 60 years – but that looks impossible after Ukraine
~ Ukraine invasion: how Belarus has become Russia's pawn
~ Ukraine war: how Ghana is vulnerable, and what can be done
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter