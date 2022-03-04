Tolerance.ca
The UK Sees No Evil in Bahrain’s Detention of Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2016 Human Rights Watch Despite mounting evidence of abuse, the United Kingdom government has yet to criticize or even retract statements that appear to support Bahrain’s abusive detention of children. Six boys remain arbitrarily detained in Bahrain for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails that slightly damaged a car outside a police station in Sitra in January 2021, when they were aged 13 and 14. None had a lawyer during their interrogation, and for weeks the authorities denied the boys family visits and did not inform their parents of their alleged wrongdoing.…


