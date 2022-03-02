Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pending Execution Highlights Singapore’s Failures on Disability Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists demonstrate against the impending execution of Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for trafficking heroin into Singapore, outside the Singaporean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 23, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Vincent Thian When Singapore ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2013, it committed to protect the rights of the more than quarter-million people with disabilities in the city-state. However, the case of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, sentenced to death for a nonviolent drug offense, has highlighted…


© Human Rights Watch -


