Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Mounting repression as more human rights defenders are detained

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities have ramped up their assault on civil society in recent weeks, with 27 human rights defenders and peaceful activists arrested in February alone, Amnesty International said today. On 20 February, a court in the western city of Tlemcen sentenced Faleh Hammoudi, head of the local chapter of the Algerian League for the Defence […] The post Algeria: Mounting repression as more human rights defenders are detained appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


