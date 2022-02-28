Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pakistani journalists and civil society activists take part in a demonstration called by the journalists’ union to condemn attacks on journalists, in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 28, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed (New York) – The Pakistan government’s amendment to its cybercrimes act is the latest in a concerted campaign to restrict freedom of expression and stifle dissent, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today. On February 18, 2022, the government passed an ordinance amending the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (PECA) to make online “defamation”…


