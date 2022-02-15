Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Singapore: Stop resumption of hangings after two years of no executions

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that the Singapore government plans to resume executions as early as Wednesday, 16 February, Rachel Chhoa-Howard, Amnesty International’s Singapore researcher, said:  “Following more than two years of no executions in 2020 and 2021, it is appalling that the Singapore government is planning to resume this cruel practice imminently. Executing individuals who have […] The post Singapore: Stop resumption of hangings after two years of no executions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International


