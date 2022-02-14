Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ultra-processed foods: global analysis shows they aren't well sign-posted

By Jennifer Lacy-Nichols, Research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Priscila Machado, Research Fellow, Institute for Physical Activity and Nutrition, Deakin University
Share this article
Straightforward guidance about ultra-processed foods is rare in national dietary guidelines. Only seven countries refer to “ultra-processed foods” explicitly. They are Belgium, Brazil, Ecuador, Israel, Maldives, Peru and Uruguay.

The term “ultra-processed food” is clearly defined in the NOVA framework as “formulations of ingredients, mostly of exclusive industrial use, that result from a series of industrial processes”. The framework puts foods into four categories according to their degree of processing. Ultra-processed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: 26th Human Rights Watch Film Festival
~ Urban makers: why the city of the future needs to be productive
~ Transformation of Ghana's legal profession. A return to Kwame Nkrumah's vision?
~ RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, Maddy Morphosis, sparks conversations about cishet inclusion and queer discomfort
~ Carrie Johnson and our lasting unease about the 'political spouse'
~ Five reasons why militants are targeting Kenya's Lamu county
~ Addis Ababa yet to meet the needs of residents: what has to change
~ Cities must listen to people to find solutions for climate impacts: stories from Cape Town
~ COVID: how anti-vaccine influencers exploit mothers
~ Ukraine: the history behind Russia's claim that Nato promised not to expand to the east
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter