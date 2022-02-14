Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua’s Ultimate Sham Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Reporters sit under a banner reading "Freedom for political prisoners" before a news conference of Nicaraguan exiles to denounce the electoral process in Nicaragua ahead of the country's November 7 presidential and National Assembly elections, in San Jose, Costa Rica, November 4, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Mayela Lopez Tomorrow, Nicaragua’s courts are scheduled to hold a sham trial of seven government critics and opposition leaders, all arbitrarily imprisoned since June 2021. It’s the latest in a slew of trials of people detained on absurd charges on months on end. This…


