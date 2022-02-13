Why France is among the high-income countries where the most people died of Covid-19
By Thomas Barnay, Full Professor in Economics, ERUDITE, UPEC (on leave) / Visiting Professor, Health Care Policy Department, Harvard Medical School and French Harkness Fellow in Health Care Policy and Practice (The Commonwealth Fund) (2021-2022), Université Paris-Est Créteil Val de Marne (UPEC)
France’s per-capita death toll from Covid-19 is higher than the average for high-income countries. A lack of prevention and the initial rigidity of the French system are largely to responsible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 13, 2022