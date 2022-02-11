Tolerance.ca
RSF denounces harassment of Kyrgyz investigative video reporters

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a campaign to harass and intimidate the staff of the Kyrgyz investigative video channel Temirov Live, and calls for the withdrawal of the trumped-up drug charge that police brought against Bolot Temirov, the video channel’s well-known founder and director, after a raid on its premises.When narcotics police raided the YouTube channel’s office in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, on 22 January, they forced all of the staff to lie on the ground and empty their pockets.


