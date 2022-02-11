Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Shots fired at Bissau journalist’s home one day after armed attack on his radio station

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed to learn that shots were fired at the home of one of Capital FM’s journalists just 24 hours after masked gunmen attacked this Bissau-based opposition radio station, injuring several journalists. Guinea-Bissau’s authorities must react at once in order to protect this station’s personnel, RSF says.Bullet impacts can be seen on the outside of journalist Rui Landim’s home after individuals armed with Kalashnikovs


© Reporters without borders -


