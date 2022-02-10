Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF seeks urgent UN action as Cameroonian journalist turns 72 in prison

By assistante Afrique
NewsAs Cameroonian journalist Amadou Vamoulké “celebrates” his 72nd birthday today in so-called “preventive” detention, in which he has now spent more than 2,000 days, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its appeal to the UN to do everything possible to obtain his release given his extremely fragile state of health and urgent need of treatment.As well as spending his birthday like most days, in the main prison in Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, Vamoulké is also due to spend part of it at the Special Criminal Court (TCS) for his 99th appeara


© Reporters without borders -


