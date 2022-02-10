Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Facts and figures: Calculated repression in Venezuela

By Amnesty International
Foro Penal’s arbitrary detentions database counted 1,270 arbitrary detentions in Venezuela from January 2019 to June 2021. CDJ’s stigmatization acts database counted around 350 acts in the same period. Within this period, the most common sources of stigmatization were “Con el Mazo Dando”, “Misión Verdad” and “Lechuguinos”. Many sources of stigmatization are state-financed media outlets, […] The post Facts and figures: Calculated repression in Venezuela appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


~ CALCULATED REPRESSION: STIGMATIZATION AND ARBITRARY DETENTION FOR POLITICAL REASONS IN VENEZUELA DRAFT
~ Venezuela: New research shows how calculated repression by Maduro government could constitute the crime against humanity of persecution
