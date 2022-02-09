Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Seven injured, one seriously, in armed attack on Bissau radio station

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by an attack by masked gunmen on Capital FM, a radio station in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau, in which seven people including three of its journalists were injured. The authorities must quickly identify those responsible, RSF says.One of the journalists, Maimuna Bari, is still in a serious condition in Bissau’s military hospital with spine and rib injuries that she sustained during the


© Reporters without borders -


