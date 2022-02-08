Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Explosive device kills photo-journalist in eastern India

By asie2
Share this article
NewsA reporter for the main daily newspaper in eastern India’s Odisha state has been killed by an improvised explosive device that was probably planted by Maoist rebels active in the region. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for those responsible to be identified and brought to trial in order to avoid similar tragedies in the future.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Foreign correspondents’ presence in China threatened by visa weaponisation
~ Preventing information warfare: RSF proposes a system for the protection of democratic information spaces
~ Tunisia: President’s moves to shut down High Judicial Council poses ‘grave threat’ to human rights
~ Why are some Roman Catholic saints called doctors of the church?
~ Students are suspended less when their teacher has the same race or ethnicity
~ What is 'legitimate political discourse,' and does it include the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol?
~ Midlife isn't a crisis, but sleep, stress and happiness feel a little different after 35 – or whenever middle age actually begins
~ Whoopi Goldberg awkwardly demonstrates how the idea of race varies by place and changes over time
~ State capture in South Africa: how the rot set in and how the project was rumbled
~ Model of new TB vaccine shows its potential impact and value in South Africa and India
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter