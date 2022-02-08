Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Boys Arbitrarily Detained in Orphanage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2016 Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – Bahrain authorities are detaining six boys, ages 14 and 15, in a child welfare facility, the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy and Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have not provided the boys or their families with any written justification for their weeks-long detention and have denied parents’ requests to be present during their interrogations and to visit their sons. The boys, from the Sitra area, are being held on the orders of the public prosecutor’s office at the Beit Batelco facility in Seef district,…


© Human Rights Watch -


