Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Authorities must review all ‘terrorism’ cases after granting bail to Hejaaz Hizbullah

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that Hejaaz Hizbullah, a Sri Lankan lawyer and prisoner of conscience, was granted bail today after almost two years of pre-trial detention under Sri Lanka’s draconian Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s South Asia Director, said: “The court’s decision to grant bail to Hejaaz Hizbullah is a welcome […] The post Sri Lanka: Authorities must review all ‘terrorism’ cases after granting bail to Hejaaz Hizbullah appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ COVID vaccines may be getting worse at stopping new variants emerging – but they’re still lowering the risk
~ Fungi: the missing link in tree planting schemes
~ Trying to cool the Earth by dimming sunlight could be worse than global warming
~ Tajikistan: Restore Internet in Autonomous Region
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Anthony Albanese on his ‘legacy’ - so far
~ Many women want to pursue higher education, but structural barriers remain. Our research offers solutions
~ Australia opens border on February 21, beckoning tourists
~ DR Congo: Sham Trial for Murders of UN Experts
~ Sri Lanka: Grave Abuses Under Discredited Law
~ Japan Calls for Monitoring China’s Human Rights Situations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter