Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Grave Abuses Under Discredited Law

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Security personnel gesture to stop motorists at a checkpoint in Divulapitiya on the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo on October 4, 2020. © 2020 Ishara S. Kodikara /AFP via Getty Images (Brussels) – The Sri Lankan government is using the discredited Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) to commit prolonged arbitrary detention and torture, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The European Union, other trading partners, and donors, should press for time-bound action to repeal the abusive law and reject the government’s proposed amendments, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Anthony Albanese on his ‘legacy’ - so far
~ Many women want to pursue higher education, but structural barriers remain. Our research offers solutions
~ Australia opens border on February 21, beckoning tourists
~ DR Congo: Sham Trial for Murders of UN Experts
~ Japan Calls for Monitoring China’s Human Rights Situations
~ Qatar: Arbitrary Travel Bans
~ Here Out West: a film that centres Western Sydney through tales of marginality
~ Indonesia should speed up its coal retirement program to support energy transition
~ Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works
~ Dissatisfied plastic surgery clients show the downsides of online research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter