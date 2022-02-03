Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Soldiers on Rampage in North-West Region

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Satellite image recorded on December 12, 2021 shows the distribution of buildings damaged by fire along both sides of Mbegwi road in Bamenda, North-West region of Cameroon. Satellite image: 12 December 2021. © 2022 Planet Labs Inc. Analysis and graphics © 2022 Human Rights Watch. (Nairobi) – Cameroonian soldiers killed at least eight people and burned down dozens of homes and shops during three separate military operations in the North-West English-speaking region in December 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. The dead included three children, two women, and an…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Crypto theft is on the rise. Here's how the crimes are committed, and how you can protect yourself
~ Sudan: Ongoing Clampdown on Peaceful Protesters
~ Lebanon: Flawed Investigations of Politically-Sensitive Murders
~ NATO aggression against Russia and China at UNSC
~ Narendra Modi spies on his opposition big time
~ 17 Israeli spy rings dismantled in Lebanon
~ First signs of cracks in Atlanticist camp
~ Pentagon lethal experiments in Georgia and Ukraine
~ Biden sending more troops to Eastern Europe - 3 key issues behind the decision
~ 'Worthy of a Bond villain': the bizarre history of libertarian attempts to create independent cities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter