Malaysia: Rights Sharply Decline Amid Political Instability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Malaysian youth sit in protest with a banner that reads “failed government,” demanding Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation because of his handling of Covid-19, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 31, 2021. © 2021 Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via AP  (New York) – The Malaysian government used heavy-handed tactics in 2021, arbitrarily arresting critics of the government, pursuing anti-migrant policies, and bolstering threats against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people, Human Rights Watch said today in its World Report 2022. In a year of political instability,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


