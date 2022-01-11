Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Turkey rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine, questions loom over its efficacy

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
In December 2021, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan approved the Turkovac vaccine for emergency use. Experts say there is an absence of scientific data and evidence proving the efficiency of the vaccine.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Nigerian intelligence agency raids news website
~ “Historic trial” in London of man accused of plotting to kill exiled Pakistani blogger
~ Scrutiny on whether Djokovic made erroneous travel declaration
~ We shouldn't delay the start of school due to Omicron. 2 paediatric infectious disease experts explain
~ ‘I chase bad men!’ How the late Andrew Jennings changed investigative sport journalism
~ Josep Borrell sets up siege of Donbass and Transnistria
~ Riabkov expects US to face up to its responsibilities
~ How the kidnapping of a First Nations man on New Year's Eve in 1788 may have led to a smallpox epidemic
~ Chinese Authorities’ ‘Inhumane Cruelty’ Again on Display
~ New Zealand summers are getting hotter – and humans aren’t the only ones feeling the effects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter