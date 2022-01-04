Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Learn how to make a sonobe unit in origami – and unlock a world of mathematical wonder

By Julia Collins, Lecturer of Mathematics, Edith Cowan University
I’m a mathematician whose hobby is origami. It has inspired mathematicians to solve problems once thought impossible, and create folding telescope lenses, airbags and solar panels.The Conversation


