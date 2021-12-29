Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for revision of Azerbaijani bill legalising censorship

By jcavelier
NewsAzerbaijan’s parliament is about to approve a bill legalising censorship and trampling on press freedom. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the authorities to revise the bill’s changes to the country’s media law, which would violate its constitution and the principles of the European Convention on Human Rights.Secretly drafted since last spring, the controversial bill is expected to be passed by the Milli Majlis, Azerbaijan’s parliament, on third and final reading tomorrow.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


