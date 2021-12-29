Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Independent Political Candidate Faces Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Le Trong Hung in his home office.  © Private (New York) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release the independent political candidate Le Trong Hung, Human Rights Watch said today. Le Trong Hung campaigned as an independent candidate for the 15th National Assembly election in May 2021. Police arrested Le Trong Hung on March 27, two months before the election, and charged him with conducting propaganda against the state in violation of article 117(1) of the Vietnamese Penal Code. A Hanoi court is scheduled to hear his case on December…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ RSF questions Russian YouTuber’s five-year jail sentence on “state secrets” charge
~ Six months after Apple Daily, Hong Kong executive dismantles Stand News, another symbol of press freedom
~ 2021: A fruitful year for Indigenous communities in Taiwan
~ The return of the rufous-necked hornbill to Nepal
~ Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy Stand News, arrest six on sedition charges
~ Nigerian journalist to appear before judge after being held arbitrarily for two months
~ Take a closer look: how more and more students are catching the citizen science bug
~ When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it's an emergency
~ Explainer: what is corporate social responsibility or CSR – and what do investors need to know?
~ River stories, culture wars, share house sagas: 5 of the best podcasts of 2021
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter