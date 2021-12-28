Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia unable to render justice to reporter whose home was torched

By paulinea
NewsFollowing a Belgrade appeal court decision to quash the conviction of those accused of torching investigative reporter Milan Jovanovic’s house in 2018, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Serbian authorities to organise a new trial as a matter of urgency, and to renew Jovanovic’s protection. The appeal court issued its decision on Christmas Eve after its usual worki


© Reporters without borders -


