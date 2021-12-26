Tolerance.ca
Archbishop Desmond Tutu: father of South Africa's 'rainbow nation'

By P. Pratap Kumar, Emeritus Professor, School of Religion, Philosophy and Classics, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Archbishop Desmond Tutu didn’t stop his fight for human rights once apartheid came to a formal end in 1994. He continued to speak critically against politicians who abused their power.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


