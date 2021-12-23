Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Britain's favourite festive birds got their names

By Eric Lacey, Senior lecturer in English language, University of Winchester
Share this article
During the pandemic, many Britons picked up a backyard birdwatching hobby. Birds provide endless entertainment, from the captivating mechanics of flight to their fascinating names. Many species of bird have come to be strongly associated with certain times of year. In Britain, the festive season is marked by the appearance of robins, both in trees and on Christmas cards.

A glimpse behind the names of Britain’s favourite Christmastime birds tells us a lot about how historical speakers of English perceived and thought about these birds.

Robin


This charming bird…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Christmas music: is there a magic formula behind festive chart-toppers?
~ Eating eels, electing bean kings and Roland the Farter: part of the medieval Christmas and New Year festivities
~ Head to Head: the ethics of vaccine passports and COVID passes
~ 'Very sneaky tactics': we asked gamers how they feel about monetisation in digital gaming
~ Holiday heart syndrome: binge drinking can cause heart problems
~ 2021: a grim year for journalists and free speech in an increasingly turbulent and authoritarian world
~ The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see
~ Diversity in the workplace must be matched with an atmosphere of genuine inclusion
~ Five of the most exciting telescope pictures of the universe
~ South African and UK hospitalisation data: what it tells us about how deadly omicron is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter