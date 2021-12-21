Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Secondary school pupils are skipping breakfast – with consequences for their health and learning

By Peter Richard Simpson, Postgraduate Researcher in Nutritional Epidemiology, University of Leeds
I taught teenagers economics for almost 40 years until my retirement a few years ago. When I started teaching in the 1970s, I used to refer to the last period on a Friday afternoon as the “graveyard slot”. It was hard to get any work out of the students, who just wanted to go home for the weekend.

By the time I retired, things had changed. There were now five “graveyard slots” on the weekly timetable. They occurred daily, and all were the period before the mid-morning break. By this time, many pupils were hungry – and challenging to teach.

After my teaching career, I began…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


