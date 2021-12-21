Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroonian newspaper editor finally acquitted, released after 16 months

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsEmmanuel Mbombog Mbog Matip, a Cameroonian newspaper editor who was detained in a completely arbitrary manner for 16 months and had to spend a further week in prison after his acquittal, has finally been freed. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes his release but fears further proceedings against this journalist.The editor of the newspaper Climat Social, Matip was arrested by six soldiers at his home on 17 August 2020, when he was investigating two stories, one about an alleged coup plot, the othe


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ It could take 12 hours of walking to burn off your Christmas dinner
~ Material from asteroid Ryugu starts to give up secrets of early Solar System
~ Nigeria: Halt Closure of Displaced People’s Camps
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of 2021
~ Since the Taliban takeover, 40% of Afghan media have closed, 80% of women journalists have lost their jobs
~ 'Mission impossible?': tracking political misinformation and disinformation on TikTok
~ Don't care about the Build Back Better Act? Hearing people's personal stories might change that
~ The nanoparticles in mRNA vaccines are nothing to fear: We interact with many useful, tiny particles every day
~ Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices
~ 5 of the best home-grown games to play this summer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter