Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Man Sentenced for Apostasy

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Ali Abu Luhum © 2020 Private (Beirut) – A Saudi court sentenced a Yemeni man to 15 years in prison for apostasy on October 21, 2021, based on comments made via two anonymous Twitter accounts, Human Rights Watch said today. The court found that the tweets were promoting “apostasy, unbelief, and atheism.” Saudi authorities arrested Ali Abu Luhum, 38, on August 23, and are holding him in Najran prison in southern Saudi Arabia. The sentence has been appealed, and a final judgment must be approved by the Supreme Court. “Saudi authorities are sparing no expense to portray…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 2021 in review, from a Caribbean point of view
~ China's top propagandist Hu Xijin steps down as The Global Times’ chief editor
~ The International Court of Justice orders Armenia and Azerbaijan to prevent racial hatred
~ Japan: Cut Defense Ties with Myanmar Military
~ Papua New Guinea’s Rapid Tides Expose Climate Risks
~ Turkish prosecutor general closes investigation into death of Azerbaijan’s ‘graffiti prisoner,’ Bayram Mammadov
~ Killer Robots: Military Powers Stymie Ban
~ Volunteer on a dig for the thrill of digging up the past (you'll also learn to hate buckets)
~ Kris Kringles and yuletide jingles: unboxing the wonders of Christmas lingo
~ Buy Australian oysters and farmed barramundi: 5 tips to make your feast of summer seafood sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter