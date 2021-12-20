Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Cut Defense Ties with Myanmar Military

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Myanmar soldier during an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 7, 2021. © 2021 Kaung Zaw Hein/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images (Tokyo) – The Japanese government should cut ties with the Myanmar military and immediately suspend a military study-abroad program involving Myanmar cadets, Human Rights Watch said today. On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup and installed a junta that overturned democratic elections. As of December 10, the National Defense Academy of Japan, a Defense Ministry facility, was still…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 2021 in review, from a Caribbean point of view
~ China's top propagandist Hu Xijin steps down as The Global Times’ chief editor
~ The International Court of Justice orders Armenia and Azerbaijan to prevent racial hatred
~ Saudi Arabia: Yemeni Man Sentenced for Apostasy
~ Papua New Guinea’s Rapid Tides Expose Climate Risks
~ Turkish prosecutor general closes investigation into death of Azerbaijan’s ‘graffiti prisoner,’ Bayram Mammadov
~ Killer Robots: Military Powers Stymie Ban
~ Volunteer on a dig for the thrill of digging up the past (you'll also learn to hate buckets)
~ Kris Kringles and yuletide jingles: unboxing the wonders of Christmas lingo
~ Buy Australian oysters and farmed barramundi: 5 tips to make your feast of summer seafood sustainable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter