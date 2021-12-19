Tolerance.ca
How the Philippines' President Dutuerte weaponized a Filipino custom during COVID-19

By Yvonne Su, Assistant Professor in the Department of Equity Studies, York University, Canada
Bayanihan, the Indigenous Filipino custom of group work, has been weaponized by President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to advance his own power.

Historically, bayanihan refers to the Filipino tradition of a community coming together to help families physically lift their wooden houses from one location to another. Now the term…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


