Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Transgender People Denied Equal Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image © 2021 John Holmes for Human Rights Watch (Bangkok) – Transgender people in Thailand have no route to legal recognition of their gender identity, making them vulnerable to various forms of discrimination, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today with the Thai Transgender Alliance. The 60-page report, “‘People Can’t Be Fit Into Boxes’: Thailand’s Need for Legal Gender Recognition,” found that the absence of legal gender recognition, coupled with insufficient legal protections and pervasive social stigma, limits transgender people’s access to vital services,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ North Korea: Abusive Rule 10 Years after Kim Jong Il
~ USA revenge on Julian Assange , by Meera Terada
~ The Ukrainian powder keg and the fuse, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Book Review: Country is an urgent call to learn from Indigenous knowledges to care for the land
~ Your kid is having a meltdown in the supermarket. In tough parenting moments, here's what you can do
~ Caroline Kennedy is an ideal US Ambassador and a huge compliment to Australia
~ $16 billion of the MYEFO budget update is "decisions taken but not yet announced”. Why budget for the unannounced?
~ Cameroon: Armed Separatists’ Attack on Education
~ Allan Fels: As ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb will put the public interest first, despite years of fighting for business
~ La Niña just raised sea levels in the western Pacific by up to 20cm. This height will be normal by 2050
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter