Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shaming unvaccinated people has to stop. We've turned into an angry mob and it's getting ugly

By Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Alberto Giubilini, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Uehiro Centre for Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
Share this article
We have moved beyond burning witches and lynching wrong-doers. So we should also stop shaming unvaccinated people. There are better ways to change behaviour.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Allan Fels: As ACCC chair, Gina Cass-Gottlieb will put the public interest first, despite years of fighting for business
~ La Niña just raised sea levels in the western Pacific by up to 20cm. This height will be normal by 2050
~ Does the US have the right to sail warships through the South China Sea? And can China stop them?
~ Fydenberg's MYEFO Budget update shows big election war chest
~ July 7 declared World Kiswahili Language Day: A new project seeks to better understand present day dialectal variations Swahili
~ Myanmar Atrocities Show Need for International Action
~ Shark bites are rare. Here are 8 things to avoid to make them even rarer
~ What is the Fed taper? An economist explains how the Federal Reserve withdraws stimulus from the economy
~ Support and collaboration with health-care providers can help people make health decisions
~ Mali: Security Suspects Allegedly Tortured
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter