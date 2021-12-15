Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Security Suspects Allegedly Tortured

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2021 John Emerson/Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – Mali government security agents allegedly tortured six men who were held incommunicado in unauthorized detention facilities in September and October 2021, Human Rights Watch said today. Malian authorities should promptly and impartially investigate the torture allegations and respect due process in the cases against the men, who on November 3 were charged with plotting a coup against Mali’s transitional government. Government security agents took the men into custody between September 6 and October 4 and allegedly…


© Human Rights Watch


