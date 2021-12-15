Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Performers Should Speak Up or Not Attend Saudi Music Festival

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image   Swedish DJ Alesso performs at the Ultra festival in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 22, 2015. © 2015 AP/Natacha Pisarenko Global music superstars slated to perform at the upcoming MDL Beast Soundstorm Festival in Saudi Arabia should speak up for human rights or else not participate. Those performing in the event, which is sponsored by the Saudi government, as well as the influencers who promote it, should distance themselves from the country’s attempts to whitewash its horrific rights record. Under the Saudi government’s Vision 2030 framework, MDL Beast, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


