Human Rights Observatory

First, it's not an instruction manual: 3 things education ministers need to know about the Australian Curriculum

By Emily Ross, Lecturer, Curriculum and Pedagogy, University of the Sunshine Coast
Rachael Dwyer, Lecturer in Arts and Teacher Education, University of the Sunshine Coast
The new version of the Australian Curriculum should be approved for use by 2022. With the ongoing controversy around the document, ministers must remember three crucial things.The Conversation


