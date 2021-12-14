Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Two Togolese newspaper editors jailed over comments during TV programme

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the release of two newspaper editors in Togo who have been jailed since 10 December for criticising government ministers. Following last July’s revelation that the Togolese authorities targeted several journalists for mobile phone surveillance, the arbitrary detention of these two journalists brings government media policy into further disrepute.


© Reporters without borders -


