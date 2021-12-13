Tolerance.ca
GDP ignores the environment: why it's time for a more sustainable growth metric

By Stephen Onakuse, Senior Lecturer, Department of Food Business and Development, and Deputy Director of the Centre for Sustainable Livelihoods, University College Cork
For more than 70 years, Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, has been the key yardstick by which nations have measured economic progress. But GDP is designed to exclusively account for the monetary benefits accrued from economic activity. It is blind to the degradation of the natural environment, finite resources and human wellbeing. It’s time we came up with something better.

Without ever having to acknowledge how nature has contributed to economic growth, GDP has promoted unsustainable practices that have contributed to the climate and biodiversity emergencies. To put it another way, GDP…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


