Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's legislature wants political party members to elect leaders directly. But is it constitutional?

By Akinola Akintayo, Senior Lecturer and Legal Consultant, University of Lagos
Nigeria’s National Assembly has adopted legislation that allows direct primaries – where all party members and not just delegates will vote in political parties’ primaries to choose candidates for elections. But President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to assent to the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Bill 2021. Though…The Conversation


