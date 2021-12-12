Tolerance.ca
Farewell to 2021 in federal politics, the year of living in disappointment

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Whether it’s been the vaccine rollout, a federal ICAC, political scandals or the treatment of women, the Morrison government has had a shocking year. But will it pay for it in 2022?The Conversation


