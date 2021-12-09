Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Restarting ‘Remain in Mexico’ a Travesty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant women walk inside a migrant encampment in Matamoros, Mexico, February 18, 2021. © 2021 REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (Washington, DC) – The decision to revive the “Remain in Mexico” program at the US border will once again put asylum seekers at risk of kidnapping, extortion, rape, and other abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. It will also violate their right to seek asylum in the United States. While the program has been revised under the Biden administration, there is little reason to believe the government agencies tasked with carrying out Remain in Mexico…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


