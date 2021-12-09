How often do you poo? New research shows bowel habits are written in our DNA
By Mauro D'Amato, Visiting Professor, Unit of Clinical Epidemiology, Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet
Ferdinando Bonfiglio, Research Associate, Unit of Clinical Epidemiology, Department of Medicine, Solna, Karolinska Institutet
Do you “go” once a day? Maybe you go twice, or even three times? Or perhaps you only go a few times a week? Yes, we’re talking about pooing. In our new study, we’ve found how often you go is, at least to some degree, a function of your genetic make-up.
You might be wondering why this is something we chose to study. While many people rarely give a second thought to going when the urge presents itself, for others, common gastrointestinal conditions like irritable…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 9, 2021