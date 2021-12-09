Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Uranw of Nepal seek official recognition of their Karma Festival

By The Record (Nepal)
Share this article
The Indigenous Uranw of Nepal have been lobbying for the Karma Puja to be recognized nationally so that community members can attend a festival of social cohesion and community bonding.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ How ‘cyber troops’ influence Indonesia's politics, policies, and media landscape
~ Hybrid warfare is on the rise globally. Might South Africa's Eskom be its latest victim?
~ Tanzania must face up to calls for reform if it wants to keep the peace
~ Entire home Airbnb listings in London have increased by 571% in 5 years: new research
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese is ending the year well but has plenty of challenges ahead
~ Philippine reporter who covered drug war killed by shot to the head
~ Uzbekistan: Muslim Blogger Faces Eight-Year Prison Term
~ Incendiary Weapons: Heed Calls to Strengthen Law
~ Should I get my COVID vaccine booster? Yes, it increases protection against COVID, including Omicron
~ France: Put Fundamental Rights at Top of EU Agenda
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter