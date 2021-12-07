Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw, September 19, 2017. © 2017 Reuters Update: On December 6, the junta announced it was reducing the sentences of Aung San Suu Kyi and Win Myint from four to two years. It also announced they would be “detained in the current location for the remaining two years of imprisonment.” (Bangkok) – Myanmar’s junta should immediately quash the verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi, who on December 6, 2021, was found guilty of inciting public unrest and breaching Covid-19 restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, Human Rights Watch said today.…


