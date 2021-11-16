Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Morrison gaining a reputation for untrustworthiness? The answer could have serious implications for the election

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Since the French president accused the prime minister of lying, his trustworthiness has been increasingly under the media spotlight. If the tag sticks, it could wound him at next year’s poll.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


