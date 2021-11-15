Making Australian research free for everyone to read sounds ideal. But the Chief Scientist's open-access plan isn't risk-free
By Kathy Bowrey, Professor, Faculty of Law, UNSW
Kimberlee Weatherall, Professor of Law, University of Sydney
Kylie Pappalardo, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, Queensland University of Technology
Marie Hadley, Lecturer, Newcastle Law School, University of Newcastle
The idea is publicly funded Australian research should be free for the public to read when published. But if it means taking money from universities struggling for research funding, that poses risks.
